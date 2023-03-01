Tanev picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Tanev had five helpers through 11 games in February, making it easily his most productive month of the season. The veteran defenseman is up to a goal, 12 assists, 51 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 outings. He was paired with Noah Hanifin on Tuesday after spending much of the season with MacKenzie Weegar -- it's unclear what head coach Darryl Sutter has planned for his defense, but it's unlikely to add much fantasy value to Tanev's profile.