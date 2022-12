Tanev registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Tanev didn't appear set to be rewarded for a steady showing Saturday, but he ended up getting the secondary assist on Elias Lindholm's empty-net tally. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Tanev, who is now at four assists, 17 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings this season. He'll continue to see top-four minutes as a defensive presence on the Flames' blue line.