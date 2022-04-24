Tanev notched three assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Tanev picked up assists on goals by Dillon Dube, Brett Ritchie and Johnny Gaudreau. This was Tanev's fourth multi-point effort of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a career year on offense with six goals and 22 helpers in 79 appearances. He's added 83 shots on net, 148 blocked shots and a plus-36 rating in a second-pairing role.