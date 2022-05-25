Tanev notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Tanev was able to pick up his first point of the postseason, an assist on a Mikael Backlund goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Tanev had missed the previous four games with an undisclosed injury that took him out of Game 6 versus the Stars. The blueliner has added 15 blocked shots, eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven playoff contests. The Flames will hope he got through Tuesday's game fine enough to play in a must-win Game 5 on Thursday.