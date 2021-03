Tanev scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tanev's first-period tally ended a nine-game point drought. The 31-year-old hasn't come anywhere near the scoring pace needed to match last year's output of 20 points in 69 games. Tanev has five points, 36 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating as a stable defensive presence in the Flames' top four.