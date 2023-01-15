Tanev scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Stars.

The veteran blueliner potted his first goal of the season late in the second period, giving Calgary what seemed to be nothing more than an insurance tally in a 6-1 rout, but Dallas stormed back with four goals over the final 21 minutes of play to make things close. The helper was also Tanev's first power-play point of the season, and through 36 games the stay-at-home defender has just seven points, albeit with 74 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.