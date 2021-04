Tanev dished out two assists and blocked five shots in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Tanev, who entered the night with just four points in 42 games this season, figured in on goals by Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan to help the Flames earn their fourth straight victory. Tanev, in his first season in Calgary after spending his first 10 years with the Canucks, is a valuable real-life defender but offers no fantasy appeal.