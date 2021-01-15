Tanev notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Tanev, who signed with the Flames in October after 10 years with the rival Canucks, was solid Thursday. He went plus-1 and blocked a shot while skating 20:22 in the contest. Tanev is expected to begin the year alongside Noah Hanifin on the second pairing in Travis Hamonic's old role. A reliable defender, Tanev has only reached 20 points twice in his career -- his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats that count blocked shots.