Tanev notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Tanev had the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's second-period tally. Entering Thursday, Tanev hadn't recorded a point in nine games. The 31-year-old blueliner has a goal, three assists, 43 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 21 games as a stalwart defender in the Flames' top four.