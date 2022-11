Tanev notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Facing his brother Brandon's team for the first time this year, Tanev won the scoring battle with an assist. It was his brother's team that emerged with a comeback win, however. The 32-year-old Tanev's assist was his first point in eight games this season. He's added 10 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while playing in his usual defense-first role in the top four.