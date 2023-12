Tanev (upper body) will be back in the lineup Monday versus the Panthers, according to Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Tanev is slated to return to the second pairing following a three-game absence. He has registered one goal, six assists, 26 shots on net and 65 blocked shots in 28 outings this campaign. Tanev is projected to replace Jordan Oesterle in Monday's contest.