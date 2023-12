Tanev (face) is expected to play Thursday against Dallas, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Tanev left Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Vegas after taking a shot to the face, but it seems he won't miss a full game due to the incident. He has five assists, nine hits and 52 blocks in 22 contests this season. Tanev is projected to play on the second pairing alongside Noah Hanifin.