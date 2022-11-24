Tanev logged an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Tanev has helpers in consecutive contests for the first time this year after setting up a Dillon Dube goal. It wasn't an easy game for Tanev, who twice looked to take the brunt of an impact on a blocked shot, though there was no word after the game that he was injured. The 32-year-old defenseman is a tough one, and he now has three assists, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and 38 blocked shots through 14 outings this season.