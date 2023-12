Tanev posted an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Tanev has a goal and four assists over his last seven contests, and he's gone plus-6 with 16 blocks in that span. The 33-year-old defenseman won't keep his scoring numbers up in the long run, but his 59 blocks on the year have him in a tie for 11th in the league. He's added seven points, 23 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 24 games.