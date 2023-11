Tanev took a shot to the face and couldn't finish Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Darren Haynes of The Canadian Press reports.

Tanev was bloodied after getting in the way of a William Karlsson shot in the third period. There was no concrete update on Tanev's status after the contest, so it's questionable if he'll play Thursday versus the Stars. If he can't go, the Flames will likely need to call up a defenseman -- perhaps Nick DeSimone -- from AHL Calgary.