Tanev (undisclosed) left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in the first period, and the Flames had no update on his status after the contest, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

A Ross Colton hit took Tanev out in the opening minute of the contest. With the Flames playing in Vegas on Tuesday, there may not be clarity on Tanev's situation until warmups. Jordan Oesterle would likely check into the lineup if Tanev can't play, while Dennis Gilbert could move onto the second pairing.