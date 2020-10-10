Tanev signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Flames on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

It's the second time a former Canuck has landed with the Flames, as Tanev follows goalie Jacob Markstrom to Alberta. Tanev tied his career high of 20 points and played in 69 regular-season games last year. He added 159 blocked shots, the third-highest total of his 10-year career. The 30-year-old defenseman will likely fill the void left by Travis Hamonic on the Flames' second pairing, which would put him in position to skate with either Noah Hanifin or Mark Giordano. Tanev isn't likely to make much of a fantasy impact with his new team, as he is typically a defensive-minded player.