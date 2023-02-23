Tanev posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Tanev made a pass to Walker Duehr, who went hard to the net and finished on a backhand for the Flames' fifth goal. This was Tanev's 700th NHL game, and he's now earned 170 points in his career. The 33-year-old blueliner continues to be a sturdy defensive presence -- he has 12 points, 96 blocked shots, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 48 contests this season. He's picked up four assists through eight games in February.