Tanev notched an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

The assist ended a six-game point drought for Tanev. He's slipped back into a mostly defensive role after a surge of offense early in February. The 32-year-old has matched his career high of 20 points while adding a plus-26 rating, 103 blocked shots, 63 shots on net and 16 PIM in 58 outings this season. With Oliver Kylington (lower body) hurt, Tanev is likely to see playing time with Nikita Zadorov, Michael Stone and Erik Gudbranson in a second-pairing role.