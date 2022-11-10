Tanev (upper body) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This will be Tanev's fifth game in a row out of the lineup. The 32-year-old defenseman's absence will again be covered by Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert, while Nikita Zadorov figures to pick up most of Tanev's minutes on the second pairing. It's unclear if Tanev will be ready to return Saturday versus the Jets, but his presence on the Flames' current road trip suggests he shouldn't have too much time left on his recovery.