Tanev registered two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Tanev's multi-point effort was a bright spot, but both assists came after he put the puck in his own net for the Sharks' third goal. He has five helpers and 44 blocks over his last 13 appearances. The 34-year-old is at 12 points, 40 shots on net, 153 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 51 outings overall, putting him one point shy of matching his total from 2022-23.