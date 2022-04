Tanev scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Tanev snapped his 12-game point drought at a great time, putting the Flames ahead for good at 13:05 of the third period. The 32-year-old defenseman has enjoyed bursts of offense this season, but he remains a steady defender first and foremost. He's at 25 points, a plus-34 rating, 147 blocked shots and 82 shots on net through 78 contests.