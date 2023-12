Tanev scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Tanev didn't miss a game after blocking a shot with his face Monday versus the Golden Knights. He quickly alleviated any concerns about his play with a goal 8:02 into Thursday's game, tying the score at 1-1. Tanev has six points, 56 blocks, 23 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 contests as one of the steadiest defenders on the Flames' roster.