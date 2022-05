Tanev (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Oilers, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tanev is expected to miss his second straight game after he was injured in Game 6 versus the Stars. Michael Stone will likely remain in a second-pairing role alongside Oliver Kylington with Tanev unavailable. The 32-year-old will try to be ready for Friday's Game 2.