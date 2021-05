Tanev provided an assist and a team-high five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Tanev helped out on Elias Lindholm's third-period tally. The 31-year-old Tanev is up to 11 points, a plus-11 rating, 103 blocked shots and 65 shots on net through 53 contests. He'll likely continue to see a top-four role if he isn't rested in any of the Flames' last three games.