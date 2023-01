Tanev (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 23 on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tanev was injured in a 4-3 win over Columbus on Monday and will miss a second straight contest Friday in Seattle. The Flames do not play again until Feb. 6 due to the bye week and upcoming All-Star break, giving the defenseman plenty of time to recover. Tanev has a goal, seven assists and 85 blocked shots in 40 games this season.