Tanev logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Tanev put on a bit of a show of what he can do for potential trade suitors. The helper was his third point in the last 10 games, and he also took a couple of knocks that briefly sent him to the locker room but couldn't keep him off the ice. The 34-year-old is up to 11 points, a plus-11 rating, 146 blocked shots and 38 shots on net through 49 outings overall. Tanev's value is higher on the ice than in fantasy, but he'll command a top-four role with virtually any team in the league for his defensive prowess.