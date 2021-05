Tanev played through multiple injuries at the tail end of the season, including broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Talk about a warrior -- Tanev suited up in all 56 games for the Flames this year, posting a modest 12 points. Also, his 21:44 of average ice time was just one second off his career high back in 2015-16. Tanev should have plenty of time to heal ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.