Tanev notched an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Tanev has a helpers in each of the last two contests, doubling his season total to four points (all assists). The 33-year-old blueliner has added 19 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He continues to be a defensive stalwart on the Flames' second pairing, though that role doesn't offer him much fantasy interest.