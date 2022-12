According to Canucks beat writer Irfaan Gaffar, all of Tanev's (head) "scans are good" and he's progressing well in his recovery.

Tanev exited Monday's loss to Montreal after taking a puck to the head in the second period, but it appears as though he's avoided a major injury. The 32-year-old defender won't be available Wednesday versus Vancouver, but he hopes to return to the ice with his teammates soon. For now, Tanev can be considered day-to-day.