Tanev notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Tanev helped out on a Noah Hanifin tally in the third period, which tied the game at 2-2. Those two blueliners have been paired together in recent games as head coach Ryan Huska looks to stabilize the Flames' defense. While Tanev has two assists over his last three games, his role is to shut down the opposition more than produce offense. He's added 28 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 12 outings this season.