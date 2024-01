Tanev notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Tanev has just two helpers over 11 outings in January, but he's added 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. The 34-year-old defenseman continues to carry more value on the ice than in fantasy due to his strong defense and work ethic. He's produced nine points, 128 blocks, 34 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances this season.