Tanev (upper body) traveled back to Calgary and won't be in the lineup versus Minnesota on Thursday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Tanev will be out of action for his second straight match due to his upper-body issue and should probably be considered a doubt to face Tampa Bay on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old defender was stuck in a four-game pointless streak and will have to wait a while longer before getting out of his slump.