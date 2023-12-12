Tanev (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Vegas on Tuesday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

The Flames haven't provided a clear update on Tanev's status other than to rule him out for Tuesday's contest. Jordan Oesterle figures to step into the lineup for Calgary for the first time since Dec. 5 against Minnesota. Through 28 games this season, Tanev has produced one goal and seven assists and should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold as long as he isn't sidelined long-term.