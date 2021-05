Tanev collected an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Tanev earned the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's second-period tally. The assist was Tanev's second in the last four games. The veteran defenseman has 10 points, 57 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests. He remains a solid defensive presence, but his offense isn't strong enough for most fantasy managers to consider.