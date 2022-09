Tanev (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tanev underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and a separated shoulder in late May, but his recovery has evidently gone well, and he's fully expected to be available for Calgary's Opening Night matchup with Colorado. The 32-year-old defender picked up six goals and 28 points while posting an impressive plus-35 rating through 82 contests last campaign.