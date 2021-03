Tanev notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Tanev was on the ice for both of the Jets' tallies Saturday. He also picked up the secondary assist on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the third period. Tanev hasn't done much on offense this season, as he has only six points to go with 69 blocked shots, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 36 appearances.