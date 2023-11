Tanev posted an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Tanev set up Connor Zary's first NHL goal early in the first period. The helper was Tanev's first point in 10 outings this season, though it's not surprising for the 33-year-old shutdown defender to go long stretches with little offense. He's added 14 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating while filling a top-four role this season.