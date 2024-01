Tanev registered an assist and blocked nine shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tanev snapped a 14-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old also posted his second-highest total of blocks in a game this season, trailing only the 10 blocks he recorded Dec. 18 versus the Panthers. He's up to eight points and 118 blocks through 39 appearances this season, ranking third in the league in the latter category behind only Jacob Trouba (124) and Mario Ferraro (121).