Tanev notched an assist, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Tanev has a helper in each of the last three games, adding six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in that span. The 33-year-old defenseman rarely sustains offense over long stretches. He's up to five assists, 20 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 20 contests overall.