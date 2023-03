Tanev (upper body) will remain on the shelf against Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tanev was stuck in a 10-game pointless streak prior to suffering his upper-body injury. After racking up a career-high 28 points last year, the Toronto native will be hard-pressed to even reach the 20-point mark this season. In his stead, Dennis Gilbert figures to remain in the lineup until Tanev is cleared to return.