Tanev scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Just seven seconds into the second period, Tanev scored from the blue line to get the Flames on the board. The trick: it was his defensive blue line, a 122-foot knuckler that fooled Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Fluky plays aside, it was a steady performance from Tanev. The 31-year-old defenseman has just two points in eight outings this year, but he's added a plus-6 rating and 17 blocked shots. He's fit in well on the Flames' second pairing, but his value will almost always be higher on the ice than it is on the scoresheet.