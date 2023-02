Tanev posted two assists and blocked five shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Tanev picked up both assists in the second period, helping out on goals by Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri. This was Tanev's second multi-point effort of the season, both of which have come in his last eight games. The 33-year-old defenseman has 10 points, 92 blocked, 41 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 43 contests as a defensive presence in the Flames' top four.