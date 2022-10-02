site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Clark Bishop: Hits waivers
RotoWire Staff
Bishop was waived by Calgary on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Bishop has tallied eight points in 47 career NHL games. He'll begin the year with AHL Calgary but could see a promotion as an injury replacement during the season.
