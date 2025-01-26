Bishop scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

This was Bishop's second career goal -- he last scored during the 2018-19 campaign as a rookie with the Hurricanes. Prior to Thursday, he hadn't appeared in an NHL game since 2021-22, but the Flames are giving him a look in a fourth-line role after losing Walker Duehr on waivers to the Sharks. Bishop probably won't make enough of an impact to be considered in fantasy, especially since Rory Kerins will be pushing him and Kevin Rooney for playing time.