Reschny scored a goal and added two assists in the University of North Dakota's 4-1 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.

Reschny popped off to help North Dakota earn the weekend sweep over Omaha. For the season, Reschny has two goals and eight assists through 10 games to begin his freshman year of college. The Flames prospect, selected 18th overall in 2025, should continue to display plenty of playmaking upside throughout his NCAA career.