Reschny scored a goal and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 5-2 win over Colorado College on Saturday.

Reschny is up to three goals and 17 helpers over 18 appearances for North Dakota this season. He also put up four goals and an assist in seven games to help Team Canada to the bronze medal at the World Junior Championship. The Flames prospect has trended toward being a playmaker during his development, but his tournament play shows he can have a finishing touch as well.