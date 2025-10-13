Reschny scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 5-2 win over St. Thomas University on Sunday.

Reschny was held off the scoresheet in his college debut Friday, but he made up for it in the rematch Sunday. The 18-year-old is a first-round pick (2025) of the Flames who relies on creativity and a strong motor to generate his offense. He made the jump to the NCAA after posting 26 goals and 92 points in 62 regular-season games with WHL Victoria last year, as well as 25 points in 11 playoff outings.