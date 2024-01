Schwindt was reassigned to AHL Calgary following Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwindt saw a meager 4:45 of ice time in that contest. He had one shot on net, three hits, one blocked shot, two PIM and a minus-1 rating over three appearances during his stint with the big club. One of Schwindt or Adam Klapka will likely remain in the minors following the All-Star break, but both will get the chance to play while the big club is on a bye week.