Schwindt was demoted to the minors Friday.

Schwindt played 7:40 of ice time against the Sharks on Thursday, recording one hit along the way. Now, the 22-year-old winger returns to AHL Calgary while Dryden Hunt was recalled in a corresponding move. Despite the lack of production at the NHL level, Schwindt should remain on the shortlist of potential call-ups the rest of the way.